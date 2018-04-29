Jets' Joel Armia: Not expected to dress Sunday

Armia (upper body) isn't expected to play in Game 2 versus the Predators on Sunday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Armia didn't have a locker stall set up in Nashville, so he's likely back in Winnipeg rehabbing on his own. The 24-year-old winger notched one goal in the opening series, but his absence will allow Matt Hendricks to stay in the lineup for one more game.