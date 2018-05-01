Jets' Joel Armia: Not ready to play
Armia (upper body) will miss Tuesday's Game 3 clash with the Predators after taking the game-day skate in a non-contact jersey, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Injured in the Jets' Game 5 clincher versus Minnesota, Armia has yet to take the ice in the second round. The Finn has just three points in his previous 15 contests and shouldn't be expected to suddenly start racking up goals in the playoffs. Once given the all-clear, the winger will likely bump Jack Roslovic from the lineup.
