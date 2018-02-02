Jets' Joel Armia: Notches two points against Vegas

Armia scored his 10th goal of the season and had a helper in Thursday's overtime loss to Vegas.

Armia's career offensive season continues, as the third-line winger now has 22 points through 49 contests. He's yet to score a power-play marker, but Armia is getting his chances and it won't be long before he finds twine with the extra man. His lethal shot and slick hands make him a solid fantasy play in deeper leagues.