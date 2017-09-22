Play

Jets' Joel Armia: Out for remainder of game

Armia suffered a lower body injury and will not return to Thursday's game against the Wild.

The severity of the injury is unknown at this point but the 24-year-old's night is done midway through the third period. Look for more updates on the right winger's status to come in the following days, with the Jets next exhibition match coming Saturday against the Oilers.

