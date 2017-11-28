Jets' Joel Armia: Posts two-point night against Wild

Armia recorded a goal, an assist and a minor penalty during Monday's 7-2 win over Minnesota.

The 24-year-old forward is up to 10 points -- four goals -- through 21 games for the campaign, as he's been able to chip in respectable numbers from a depth role. Armia was the 16th overall selection in the 2011 draft and offers some scoring upside. However, he's unlikely to receive enough offensive opportunities to fully cash in on his talent with the Jets. As a result, Armia is likely best left to deep fantasy settings at this stage of the game.