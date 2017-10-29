Jets' Joel Armia: Re-entering lineup Sunday
Armia (undisclosed) will suit up for Sunday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The 2011 first-round pick was held out of the team's most recent game -- a 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus -- while dealing with some minor injuries. Armia will skate on the team's fourth line in place of Marko Dano, though the Finn's one goal in six games and less than 10 minutes of average time on ice make him an unattractive fantasy play.
