Jets' Joel Armia: Ready for regular season
Armia (lower body) was in the lineup for Winnipeg's final exhibition contest Sept. 30 against Calgary, indicating he's fully recovered from the lower-body injury he sustained during the team's third preseason game.
Armia, who notched 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 57 games with the Jets last season, is expected to slot into a bottom-six role for Wednesday's Opening Night matchup with Toronto, skating with Shawn Matthias and Adam Lowry on the Jets' third line.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...