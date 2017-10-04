Jets' Joel Armia: Ready for regular season

Armia (lower body) was in the lineup for Winnipeg's final exhibition contest Sept. 30 against Calgary, indicating he's fully recovered from the lower-body injury he sustained during the team's third preseason game.

Armia, who notched 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 57 games with the Jets last season, is expected to slot into a bottom-six role for Wednesday's Opening Night matchup with Toronto, skating with Shawn Matthias and Adam Lowry on the Jets' third line.