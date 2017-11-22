Jets' Joel Armia: Rides four-game point streak

Armia collected an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Armia now has one goal and four assists during his four-game point streak. The offensive surge brings his season total up to three and five --- respectively. He also had a season-high three shots on goal during the loss. While the offense is there for now, the opportunities are not. Armia is averaging one SOG and his TOI is hovering around the ten-minute mark. Until his role changes, Armia is best left on the waiver wire.