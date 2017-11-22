Jets' Joel Armia: Riding four-game point streak
Armia collected an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.
Armia now has one goal and four assists during his four-game point streak. The offensive surge brings his season total up to three and five --- respectively. He also had a season-high three shots on goal during the loss. However, his production doesn't appear to be sustainable based on his limited ice time (10:09 on average) and lack of shots (21), so he's probably best left to the waiver wire in all but the deepest of formats. On the flip side, those in daily formats could roll the dice on Armia while he's finding the scoresheet.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...