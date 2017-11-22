Jets' Joel Armia: Riding four-game point streak

Armia collected an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Armia now has one goal and four assists during his four-game point streak. The offensive surge brings his season total up to three and five --- respectively. He also had a season-high three shots on goal during the loss. However, his production doesn't appear to be sustainable based on his limited ice time (10:09 on average) and lack of shots (21), so he's probably best left to the waiver wire in all but the deepest of formats. On the flip side, those in daily formats could roll the dice on Armia while he's finding the scoresheet.