Jets' Joel Armia: Scores against Chicago
Armia tallied a goal versus the Blackhawks on Thursday.
Armia's stick found a piece of a shot from the point by Toby Enstrom and deflected it past Anton Forsberg. It was the second goal in the last five games for the 24-year-old Armia. The Finn has set career highs in goals (12), assists (14) and shots (111) and could offer decent mid-range value -- especially in deeper leagues.
