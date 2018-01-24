Jets' Joel Armia: Scores twice against Sharks

Armia scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime victory over San Jose.

Despite logging 1:07 of ice time on the power play, neither tally came with the man advantage. Instead, the winger had to notch his goals the old fashioned way, at even strength. The Finn's big night follows a run of four games in which he was not only held off the scoresheet, but also put up a combined five shots on goal. Generally a high-volume player, Armia will need to continue throwing pucks at the net if he is going to tickle the twine on a more consistent basis.