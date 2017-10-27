Jets' Joel Armia: Scratched with undisclosed injury
Armia has been scratched from Friday's lineup against the Blue Jackets due to an undisclosed injury, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Armia was a surprise scratch for the evening's contest, with Marko Dano replacing him int he lineup. The issue may have occurred during warmups, but there's no clarity on that at this point. His next opportunity to rejoin the lineup arrives Sunday against the Blue Jackets.
