Jets' Joel Armia: Sustains upper-body injury

Armia (upper body) left Friday's Game 5 matchup versus the Wild and won't return.

Armia logged 10 shifts and 5:24 of ice time Friday and scored his first goal of the playoffs. Hopefully, they're holding him out for precautionary measures since his goal extended the lead to a comfortable 4-0.

