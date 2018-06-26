Jets' Joel Armia: Tendered qualifying offer

Armia was handed a qualifying offer from the Jets on Monday.

Armia notched 29 points in 79 outings for Winnipeg last season, so there was little doubt the club was going to qualify him. The winger set career highs in goals (12) and assists (17) and should continue to provide solid scoring depth in a bottom-six role for the Jets next season. If he plays under his qualifying offer, the 24-year-old will make a cool $1 million.