Jets' Joel Armia: Tendered qualifying offer
Armia was handed a qualifying offer from the Jets on Monday.
Armia notched 29 points in 79 outings for Winnipeg last season, so there was little doubt the club was going to qualify him. The winger set career highs in goals (12) and assists (17) and should continue to provide solid scoring depth in a bottom-six role for the Jets next season. If he plays under his qualifying offer, the 24-year-old will make a cool $1 million.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...