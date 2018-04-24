Jets' Joel Armia: Wearing non-contact jersey

Armia (upper body) was on the ice Tuesday wearing a non-contact sweater, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Armia left Game 5 against Minnesota on Friday after logging just 5:24 of ice time due to his upper-body injury. The Finn still managed to score a goal before being forced out of the game -- his first of the postseason. If Armia can't suit up for Game 1 versus Nashville (likely on Thursday or Friday), then Jack Roslovic should keep his spot in the lineup.