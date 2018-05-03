Jets' Joel Armia: Will return for Game 5

Armia (upper body) will return to the lineup for Game 5 against the Predators, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Armia has missed the last three contests because of injury, but he appears healthy enough to give it a go for Thursday's Game 4 after taking part in morning skate. Jack Roslovic is the expected scratch in his place, though the lines for the contest likely won't be finalized until pregame warmups.

