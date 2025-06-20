Toews agreed to a one-year contract with Winnipeg on Friday.

Toews will sign a bonus-laden contract as he has been out of hockey for the last two seasons. The contract will become official July 1, due to the CBA. The 37-year-old spent 15 seasons with the Blackhawks, captaining the team to three Stanley Cups. Toews had 15 goals and 31 points in 53 regular-season games in 2022-23, his last season in the NHL. He should play as the Jets' second-line center, behind Mark Scheifele, as well as seeing plenty of time on the power play.