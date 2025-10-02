Jets' Jonathan Toews: Considered day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toews (undisclosed) was labeled day-to-day by head coach Scott Arniel on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Toews seems unlikely to suit up in Friday's preseason finale against the Flames, and instead should be expected to focus on being 100 percent ahead of Opening Night against the Stars on Oct. 9. Barring any setbacks, the veteran center should slide into the No. 2 center role for the Jets, at least until Adam Lowry (hip) is cleared to return. At that point, Toews could be shifted to the wing while remaining in a top-six role.
