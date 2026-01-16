Toews scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

The veteran center opened the scoring late in the first period, banging home the rebound on a Mark Scheifele shot. Toews has found a groove since Christmas, finding the back of the net in four straight games and collecting four goals and nine points in the last 11 contests -- impressive numbers considering he had just three goals and nine points through his first 35 games with Winnipeg.