Toews logged an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Toews had a faceoff win late in the second period that set up Mark Scheifele for a goal to give the Jets a 3-2 lead. The 37-year-old Toews has had a hard time impacting the Jets' play on offense, but he's won 62.6 percent of his faceoffs this year, the third-best win rate among players who have taken at least 100 draws. The helper gave him 10 points with 50 shots on net, 18 PIM, 19 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 36 appearances.