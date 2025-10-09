Toews (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Thursday's season opener against the Stars, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Toews will not only be making his Winnipeg debut, but he will be playing in an NHL game for the first time since 2022-23, when he was with the Blackhawks. In that final season with Chicago, the center notched 15 goals and 16 helpers in 53 regular-season tilts, including 12 power-play points. If he can produce at that level in 2025-26, his one-year deal with the Jets will be considered a success.