Toews scored a power-play goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Toews scored the equalizer for the Jets at the 2:41 mark of the third period with a tip-in, giving him his first goal of the season. The 37-year-old veteran, who's back in the league after a two-year absence, endured a slow start to the season but seems to be playing better of late and has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last four games. All but one of those helpers have come on the power play, as his outstanding IQ and vision are a valuable asset for the Jets with the man advantage.