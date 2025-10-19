Toews dished out a pair of assists in Saturday's win over Nashville.

With just a single assist over his first four games in Winnipeg, Toews turned back the clock on Saturday night and posted his first multi-point outing in a Winnipeg sweater. After a two-year absence, Toews is one of the feel-good stories early in the 2025-26 season. Winnipeg signed him for his championship experience, defensive accolades, and faceoff abilities, but the 37-year-old is proving to still be a factor in the offensive end as well. Keep your expectations in check, but he's well worth consideration if he's available in deep leagues.