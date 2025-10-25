Toews scored a goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Toews has scored both of his goals this season against the Flames. His tally Friday put the Jets ahead 2-1 in the second period. The 37-year-old has played pretty well for someone who was out of the league for two full years, earning five points (three on the power play), eight shots on net, seven blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-4 rating through eight appearances. There's still some gaps in his play, which can be expected given his age and time away, but he's a decent source of offense.