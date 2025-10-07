Jets' Jonathan Toews: Set for stint on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toews (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per PuckPedia.
Head coach Scott Arniel deemed Toews day-to-day Thursday, but it's currently unclear if the severity of the 37-year-old's injury has worsened over the last several days due to his placement on IR. The Manitoba native "tweaked something" in preseason action last week. Considering the Jets have a deep forward group, the organization will probably be extremely cautious with Toews' recovery, especially since he hasn't played in the NHL since 2022-23. Vladislav Namestnikov will center the second line as long as Toews is unavailable.
