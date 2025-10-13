Toews posted an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

For the first time since the 2022-23 season, NHL fans can celebrate the inclusion of Toews back on a scoresheet. Not only did the 37-year-old center grab his first point in the past three seasons, but he did so on a power play, as he registered the second assist on Nino Niederreiter's goal in the first period. With his first point out of the way, Toews should continue to see middle-six minutes with the added bonus of power-play time on the second unit. Toews likely won't be the 81-point player we saw in the 2018-19 season, but his early involvement in the offense is an encouraging sign that he has some high-level play left in the tank. While he shouldn't be on the fantasy radar in standard formats, Toews could bounce back into a solid option in deeper leagues on a Winnipeg team coming off a 116-point 2024-25 regular season.