Jets' Joona Luoto: Ascends to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Luoto was promoted to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Luoto will continue to serve in a depth role while on the taxi squad. The Finn hasn't made an NHL appearance this season.
