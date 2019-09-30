Jets' Joona Luoto: Bound for minors

Luoto was sent down to AHL Manitoba on Monday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

After spending the past three seasons playing in his native Finland, Luoto will make the jump to North America and link up with the Moose to start the year. The 22-year-old will likely spend the majority of the upcoming campaign in the minors, but a strong showing could put him in contention for a roster spot heading into 2020-21.