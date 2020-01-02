Jets' Joona Luoto: Dropped down to minors

Luoto was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Thursday.

Luoto has been scratched in eight of the Jets' last 10 games and averaged a meager 7:14 of ice time when he was in the lineup. By shipping him down to the Moose, the winger should see significantly more minutes as he continues to adjust to the North American style of play. With David Gustafsson's return from World Juniors just around the corner, the 22-year-old Luoto may not be back with Winnipeg any time soon.