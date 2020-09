Luoto will start the 2020-21 campaign on loan with HIFK (Finland).

Luoto appeared in 16 games for the Jets last season in which he garnered nine shots, 10 hits and two PIM while averaging a mere 6:35 of ice time. The 22-year-old will no doubt have a chance to earn a spot on the 23-man roster next season, though he is likely on the outside looking in at this point.