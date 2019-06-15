Jets' Joona Luoto: Inks three-year deal with Jets
Luoto signed a three-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Saturday.
Luoto played with Patrik Laine in Finland, but the 21-year-old did not get drafted. He tallied just 16 points over 58 games with the Tappara Tampere of Finland's top hockey league last season, but he could end up in the minors this year if he decides to travel across the pond.
