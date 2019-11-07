Jets' Joona Luoto: Recalled from minors
Luoto was promoted from AHL Manitoba on Thursday.
In nine games for the Moose, Luoto has notched three assists and nine PIM. The Finnish winger will provide the club with some added forward depth after Bryan Little (head) was placed on injured reserve. It would likely take another injury for Luoto to crack the lineup versus Vancouver on Friday, but if he remains with the club for an extended streak, he could get a chance to make his NHL debut.
