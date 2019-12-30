Jets' Joona Luoto: Scratched again Sunday
Luoto served as a healthy scratch versus the Blues on Sunday, his fourth straight game in the press box.
Luoto has played in just two of the Jets' previous nine games and averaged a meager 7:14 of ice time when in the lineup. As soon as Winnipeg gets a forward back, regardless of who it might be, Luoto figures to rejoin AHL Manitoba, where he recorded three helpers in nine appearances.
