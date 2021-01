Luoto returned to the Jets from loan with HIFK of the Finnish League on Monday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Luoto registered nine points over 19 games with HIFK. The 23-year-old will look to carry that momentum into camp in hopes of securing a roster spot. The 6-foot-3 winger suited up in 16 games for the Jets last season, averaging just 6:35 of ice time per game and posting no points.