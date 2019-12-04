Jets' Joona Luoto: Still looking for first NHL point
Luoto was held without a point against Dallas on Tuesday, his 12th consecutive pointless outing.
Since being promoted from AHL Manitoba on Nov. 7, Luoto has appeared in all 12 games, but failed to write his name on the scoresheet. The Finn is averaging just 6:38 of ice time over that stretch, so his opportunities have certainly been limited. As soon as Gabriel Bourque (lower body) or Mason Appleton (foot) is cleared to play, Luoto will likely find himself back in the minors.
