Benn was traded to the Jets from the Cancuks on Monday in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Benn -- who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer -- has tallied just nine points in 31 games for the Canucks this season while averaging a mere 14:40 of ice time. With Nathan Beaulieu (shoulder) expected to miss the rest of the season, Benn will provide a similar shutdown style of defense in a bottom pairing but shouldn't be counted upon for much in the way of fantasy value down the stretch.