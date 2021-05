Benn notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

Suiting up against his former team, Benn notched his first point as a Jet with an assist on Mark Scheifele's second-period marker. The 33-year-old Benn has racked up 10 points, 44 shots on net, a plus-7 rating and 51 blocked shots in 38 outings between the Jets and the Canucks. Benn will probably remain a rotational option during the Jets' first-round playoff series versus the Oilers.