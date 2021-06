Benn notched an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 4.

His assist to set up Logan Stanley's first of two second-period goals was Benn's first point in three playoff contests. He added three shots on net, five blocked shots and two hits in a third-pairing role. The 33-year-old defenseman is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.