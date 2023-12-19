Morrissey didn't practice Tuesday after taking a puck to the face against Montreal on Monday, John Lu of TSN reports.

Morrissey was able to finish the game versus the Habs, logging 22:29 of ice time in which he recorded one assist, four shots and three blocks. If Morrissey were to miss any time, it would likely mean a promotion to the No. 1 power-play unit for Neal Pionk. For his part, the 28-year-old Morrissey is stuck in a five-game goal drought but has picked up five helpers over that stretch.