Morrissey notched an assist and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Morrissey helped out on Mark Scheifele's game-tying goal in the third period. The helper was Morrissey's fifth in the last three games, and he's up to eight in as many outings this year. The 27-year-old blueliner has added 10 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, eight hits, 15 PIM and a plus-3 rating in a top-pairing role.