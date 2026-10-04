Morrissey distributed two power-play assists, launched seven shots on net and had two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over Detroit.

Morrissey got on the board in the 2026-27 campaign with a pair of power-play helpers across the first period and a half of Sunday's contest. The 31-year-old blueliner took a small step back in his production with a man advantage in 2025-26, regressing from 22 to 16 points. However, he looks sharp on the power play to begin the new campaign, so he could be in for a bounce-back season as the team's clear No. 1 option to quarterback the man-advantage unit. Expect Morrissey to contend for his fourth campaign in the last five seasons with at least 60 points.