Morrissey was credited with a helper during Thursday's 2-1 overtime victory over the visiting Predators.

Morrissey, who leads the Jets with 33 points, extended his point streak to seven games with a first-period assist. The 27-year-old defenseman has compiled eight helpers during the run. With 28 assists in 29 games this season, Morrissey already has two more than his previous career-best, which he established in 65 games during 2019-20. Morrissey failed to score on an overtime breakaway Thursday when his shot glanced off goalie Juuse Saros' glove and hit the crossbar.