Morrissey logged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over St. Louis.

Morrissey set up Kyle Connor's power-play goal in the second period before adding a second assist on Cole Perfetti's empty-netter to close out the Jets' victory. The 28-year-old blueliner now has three assists in his last two games after logging just one point in his previous five contests. Overall, Morrissey's up to 10 points (one goal, nine assists) through 12 games this season after posting 76 points (six goals, 60 assists) in a breakout 2022 campaign.