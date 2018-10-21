Morrissey had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 5-3 victory over Arizona. Both came on the power play.

The goal was his first of the season. Morrissey has seven points in eight games this season, which puts him in a four-way tie for fifth overall from the blue line. He put up 26 points in his sophomore season last year, but seems poised for a great leap forward in 2018-19.

