Morrissey recorded three assists, four shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Morrissey had one power-play helper among his three assists. His offense looks to be all the way back now with nine assists over the last four games, including three on the power play. For the season, the 28-year-old defenseman has 44 points, 140 shots on net, 60 hits, 78 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating over 56 appearances.