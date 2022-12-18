Morrissey notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Morrissey kept his assist streak going early in this one, earning the secondary helper on Kyle Connor's first-period marker. Four of the nine assists Morrissey has in the last eight games have come on the power play. The 27-year-old blueliner's breakout year has been a huge part of the Jets' success so far. He has five goals, 29 helpers, 12 power-play points, 47 shots on net, 31 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating in 30 appearances.