Morrissey logged an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Morrissey has six helpers over the last five games, logging at least one in each of those contests. The 27-year-old defenseman is well on his way to a career year -- he's now six points shy of matching the 37 he put up last year. He's at five goals, 26 assists, 44 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 28 hits and a plus-12 rating as the Jets' top rearguard.