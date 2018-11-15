Jets' Josh Morrissey: Avoids suspension, receives fine
Morrissey has been fined the maximum allowed under the CBA for his hit on T.J. Oshie but he hasn't been suspended for it.
Morrissey has gotten off to a hot start in 2018-19, racking up eight points -- one goal and seven assists -- thanks, in part, to his consistent action on the power play. He won't have to put his season on pause because of the hit, but it's something the league will keep track of if he faces similar situations down the road.
