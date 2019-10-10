Morrissey (upper body) will return to the lineup Thursday against the Wild, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Morrissey missed the last two games of Winnipeg's season-opening four-game road trip, but he's back in there for the home opener. He's the clear-cut top option on the Jets' new-look blue line, at least as long as Dustin Byfuglien (personal) remains away from the team.