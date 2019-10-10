Jets' Josh Morrissey: Back in for home opener
Morrissey (upper body) will return to the lineup Thursday against the Wild, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Morrissey missed the last two games of Winnipeg's season-opening four-game road trip, but he's back in there for the home opener. He's the clear-cut top option on the Jets' new-look blue line, at least as long as Dustin Byfuglien (personal) remains away from the team.
