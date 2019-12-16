Morrissey earned an assist against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Morrissey remains stuck in a five-game goal drought, though he has added two helpers over that stretch. The blueliner is on pace to top the 40-point mark a best his career-high total of 31 from last season. If he can reach that threshold, the 24-year-old will no doubt see his draft stock rise heading into the 2020-21 campaign.